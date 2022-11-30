Delhi Earthquake Memes Jolt Twitter as National Capital Rocked For 3rd Time in 20 Days

Delhi experienced its third earthquake in 20 days on Tuesday night. It was a minor one of 2.5 magnitude and had its epicentre 8 kilometres west of New Delhi, as per the National Centre for Seismology. The national capital felt tremors. Before this, on November 9, severe tremors were felt in and around Delhi after a 6.3-magnitude earthquake hit Nepal, leaving 6 casualties. Next, on November 12, Deli-NCR and some other northern states felt tremors after a 5.4 magnitude earthquake struck Nepal. After yesterday’s earthquake, Twitter has finally had enough and is coping by making memes.

Delhi was already grappling with pollution and the winter season, and three earthquakes in quick succession in a span of 20 days has Delhiites asking “yeh dukh kaahe khatam nahi hota?"

According to a report by Straits Times, every year approximately 15 large earthquakes with magnitudes greater than 7.0 occur. Only seven such earthquakes were recorded in the first ten months of 2022, indicating that the frequency of these disasters is within the normal range, said Dr Karen Lythgoe, senior research fellow at the Earth Observatory of Singapore. A few more large earthquakes are expected to occur before the end of 2022, based on the statistical expectation of 15 large earthquakes per year, she said.

Meanwhile, Delhi woke up to the coldest morning of the season, with mercury dipping to 8 degrees Celsius, and ‘poor’ air quality on November 23. The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital stood at 238 at 9 am that day.

