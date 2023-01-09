Delhi Fog Memes Cloud Twitter as Visibility Goes to Zero Amid Biting Cold

The struggles of the people of Delhi are at their peak as the capital hits a record low temperature on Sunday. In case that was not bad enough already, Delhiites found themselves waking up to a dense layer of fog covering everything. The thought of driving is a nightmare in itself. For Delhiites, flooding the micro-blogging site Twitter with memes seemed like the best way to vent out their frustration. As the cold wave sweeps the capital of the nation and its surrounding areas, Twitter was taken over by hilarious memes and comical comments.

Although sudden fog is not unusual at this time of the year, the responses of Twitter users show they weren’t prepared for it. In fact, people are waiting for the sun to shine even just a bit and clear out some of the fog. One Twitter user summed up the mood perfectly with the help of the iconic Bollywood alien Jaadu. Because if you are not crying for some sunshine, are you even experiencing winters?

Even brands aren’t immune to the effects of memes. ADG Online Solutions had shared a meme surrounding the flights that are getting delayed to the weather conditions. With the iconic Land Kara De guy making an appearance, it is as hilarious as it gets.

Another user brought back the Fogg chal raha hai (Fog’s going on) joke. They wrote, “Perfect day for all ‘kya chal raha hai (What’s going on?) — Fogg chal raha hai (Fog’s going on)’ joke-sayers." Twitter agrees.

Check out some other hilarious memes right here:

Delhi and NCR woke up to zero visibility with a thick blanket of fog covering most parts of the region on Monday. The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted that the cold wave will continue to make north India shiver until January 10. It was not only Delhi and surrounding regions that woke up to a freezing morning; several states in North India are battling the cold wave and dense fog conditions. As of 8:30 A.M. on Monday, the minimum temperature recorded at the Safdarjung weather station was 3.8 degrees Celsius and the visibility was at 25 meters. Palam recorded a temperature of 5.8 degrees Celsius with a visibility of 50 meters.

On Sunday, Delhi’s minimum temperature at the Safdarjung Observatory, the city’s primary weather station, plunged to a bone-chilling 1.9 degrees Celsius, the lowest in January in two years.

