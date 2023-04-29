Delhi Metro Rides Just Get Interesting Every Day— Now, Men Spotted Wearing Skirts

Delhi Metro just can’t seem to be away from viral videos. From social media creators shooting videos inside the train to the fashion choices of the commuters, everything about Delhi’s lifeline has been managing its way to viral on social media. Now, two men have created a stir on the internet by wearing skirts on the Delhi Metro. Instagram influencer, Sameer Khan, who is known for his usual choices of fashion, decided to don a denim skirt for his metro ride. Accompanying him in this was a friend, Bhavya.

Expectedly, the two were successful in grasping all the attention, not just in the metro, but also on the internet. Well, they even raised a few eyebrows.

Sameer shared the video on his Instagram account, with the caption, “Clout chasers."

The now-viral video opens with a text that read, “Wore skirt in Delhi Metro." The duo can be seen sporting skirts, as they walk towards the camera, which shows their look in full frame. While Sameer donned a peach T-shirt atop a dark blue denim skirt with a floral print, Bhavya can be seen wearing a light blue denim skirt with a purple T-shirt.

Well, that didn’t suffice their look, as they went the extra mile and accessorised their look with beaded necklaces black sunglasses and a few rings. The video shows how the other commuters reacted towards them.

In no time, the video attracted a barrage of comments. Their post received mixed views. Many lauded their efforts, while several feared that such dressing sense is ending masculinity. A user wrote, “Tum jeso ki wajah se masculine trait khatam ho gyi ladko mei (Because of people like you, the masculine trait has ended in boys.)"

A few praised the dressing sense, as a user commented, “It’s Comfortable, stylish & super versatile. Don’t see why everyone shouldn’t wear it." Another said, “Or ladke bolte h unke pass jada kapde ni hote shirt pant k alawa, we can normalise these outfits. (And boys say that they don’t have many clothing options except shirts and pants, we can normalise these outfits.)"

Some even raised their concerns saying that when society accepts “lungi", why does the skirt become unacceptable when in reality the two are the same?

