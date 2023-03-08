Delhi Police's 'Epic' Response to Zomato's Tweet on Bhaang Delivery is Now Viral

Holi celebrations have taken over the entire country. With colours in the air, Holi is a festival like no other. Some people like to consume bhang at this festival. For those who don’t know, bhang is a cannabis-based edible, in various forms. On this occasion, food delivery platform Zomato made a tweet about the same. “someone please tell Shubham from Gurgaon we don’t deliver bhaang ki goli. he has asked us 14 times," read Zomato’s tweet. It went viral immediate and garnered tons of views. One such view was that of the Delhi Police.

Not just this, but the police department also responded to the tweet. Have a look:

“If anyone meets Shubham…. Tell him to behave and become less arrogant if he wants to continue as a manager," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “And if you catch Shubham driving…tell him to go home and celebrate Holi. Don’t punish him."

One Twitter user wrote, “In case any Shubham gets in trouble after having Bhaang.. dial me coz I am a Lawyer."

Meanwhile, Cricketer Heather Knight found herself in this predicament after playing Holi with her WPL (Women’s Cricket Premier League) family and struggling to remove the pink colour from her hair. In response, Indians flooded the comments section with their ingenious “Desi Jugaad" to help her out. Following a colourful Holi celebration with her teammates, the RCB (Royal Challengers Bangalore) star turned to Twitter for advice, asking, “Anyone know how to get pink Holi powder out of blonde hair? Asking for a friend…" The tweet quickly became a humourous exchange after English cricketer Kate Cross suggested the drastic measure and said, “Shave it". This led to other Indians chiming in with their own humorous suggestions.

