Delhiites Share Beautiful Images of Bougainvillea as City Blooms With the Pink Flower

It is that time of the year when soft pink flowers begin to blanket streets and roads, thus adding to the beauty of any city. It’s the season of bougainvillea in Delhi! Amid all of this, many Delhiites took to the micro-blogging site Twitter and shared images and videos of these pink flower blooming on the street. For those who don’t know, bougainvillea is a genus of 18 flowering plants and is native to South America. They are woody vines with a scrambling habit. Even though the plant is sterile, the flower is small, tubular, and generally white.

However, each cluster of three flowers is surrounded by a few brightly coloured bracts. These are usually pink, purple, red, or yellow. “This was an incredible show stopper. I’m amazed how Bougainvilleas have claimed their space in Delhi. #Bougainvillea #Flowers #delhitrees #treesofdelhi #springflowers #springindelhi #delhispring," wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “92 years old bougainvillea bonsai blooming in Delhi spring."

Earlier, people of Bangalore shared images of the city being carpeted by cherry blossom. The city undergoes a magical natural phenomenon as it paints itself pink. Notably, the experience comes about to be due to the presence of Tabebuia Roses trees in the vicinity. In the fall of spring, the trees begin to bloom and spread all their pink love all over the place.

