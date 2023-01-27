Many people who survived near-death incidents have described out-of-body experiences like following a heavenly light, seeing God and much more. Wondering what are we talking about? A Michigan priest named Gerald Johnson claims that in 2016, after having a heart attack, he died for some time and arrived in the realm of the devil. The man revealed in a video on TikTok about his near-death experience and describes the details of his trip to the “other side." Johnson claimed that after suffering a heart attack in February 2016, his spirit instantly left his corporeal body. Gerald Johnson believed that he was ascending because of all the good he had done in this lifetime, including helping so many people and making so many right decisions.

“I thought I was going upward because I thought I had done so much good in this life trying to help so many people and made so many decisions that were godly decisions, but as opposed to me going up, I went down," he said in the video, reported NME.

Gerald went on to say that his harrowing near-death experience had taught him to forgive people rather than wait for them to pay for their wrongdoing. He further said that “the things that I saw were indescribable and it makes me emotional every time I talk about it."

The priest added that he saw a man “walking on all fours like a dog and getting burned from head to toe. His eyes were bulging and worse than that: He was wearing chains on his neck. He was like a hellhound. There was a demon holding the chains."

Gerald reportedly also went through another mind-bending aspect of hell. He talked about a place in hell where he heard Rihanna’s song playing. He revealed that Rihanna’s Umbrella and Bobby McFerrin’s Don’t Worry Be Happy were played by demons. The priest said that while the music was similar to that heard on earth, it was being performed by music devils as opposed to artists.

He mentioned, “[In hell] every lyric, in every song is there to torment you as to the fact that you did not worship God through music when you were on the earth. You had the chance to worship Him at church or worship Him at home, but you chose to worship Satan by repeating the lyrics that he inspired to come into the earth."

The priest ended the video by telling people how he escaped Hell. He shared that he “lifted up" out of the devil’s world and “came back" to Earth.

