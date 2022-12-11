Home » BUZZ » Desi Bride’s Grand Entry on Chandelier Inspires Funny Reactions on the Internet

Bride makes entry with father on the chandelier. The literal over-the-top entrance, which has now gone viral, did not sit well with social media users who started sharing memes online.

By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: December 11, 2022, 12:47 IST

Delhi, India

Viral Video: Bride's grand entry on the chandelier with father inspires memes and funny reactions by the internet users (Photo Credits: Twitter/@fasi_zaka)
Extravagance is the name of the game at quite a lot of weddings these days. Couples getting hitched seem intent on every ceremony, outfit, and entrance being as grand and eye-catching as possible on their special day. It has only been getting more extreme, from endless fireworks to people firing bullets at the groom’s entrance. One such lavish entrance, in which a bride, accompanied by her father, is seen arriving in a huge moving chandelier, slowly shuttling across the room, above the audience gathered. However, the literal over-the-top entrance, which has now gone viral, did not sit well with social media users.

In the video uploaded on Twitter, the bride and her father can be seen standing in the moving chandelier– or “chandelevator", as one user put it– getting carried across the room. There is a spotlight on them and soft music is playing in the background. The guests stare up in awe, capturing the moment on their phones.

However, Twitter users do not seem to be impressed by the stunt at all! “Please don’t let this become a thing," the person who posted the video wrote.

RELATED NEWS

In the comments section, people have voiced their concern over how cringey, dangerous, and needlessly boastful the entrance is. The replies are filled with memes and funny quips that users are making.

“This would only make sense if the bride swoops down from the travelling chandellier and then in a hoarse voice says ‘I’m Batman’," one user wrote. Another one said that things would get quite awkward if the power goes off, leaving the duo hanging mid-air.

One user sarcastically commented on the wasteful spending for such grand entrances, saying “why not when you got money then why not flout it in most cringy and outrageous way? I commend the courage of the two in that thing."

What are your thoughts on this bridal entrance?

