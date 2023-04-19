Desi Family Finds Clever Solution To Visa Backlog For Wedding In US

Visa processing delays are proving to be a major hiccup in the plans of immigrants hoping to reunite with their loved ones in the US. It’s a classic tale of love and longing, as families struggle to navigate the never-ending visa application process, left wondering when they’ll finally be reunited with their beloved family members. The situation has become so dire that families are resorting to extraordinary measures and in true desi-style jugaad to ensure that their loved ones can attend important events. Take Sunil Dhar, for instance. The man has to ensure that everyone’s in the right country for his son’s wedding in Blaine, Washington, reported India Times. It is not an easy task. For starters, the bride’s parents from Delhi need visitor visas to enter the United States, which has a nearly year-long wait time in India. So, to ensure that they make it to the wedding, the family has come up with a creative solution. The guests are now set to meet up with the rest of the family in a park near the Peace Arch monument on the US-Canada border.

The bride’s parents and other relatives will enter the park from the northern half of British Columbia with Canadian visas, ensuring they won’t miss out on this joyous occasion. The wedding itself will take place in the American Kitchen, a rentable building on the southern side of the park in Washington. But it’s not just the bride’s parents who are affected by the visa backlog. Families worldwide are left in limbo, with no clear timeline for when their loved ones will be able to visit the United States. And with visa processing delays causing significant wait times, families are forced to make last-minute arrangements to ensure that their loved ones can attend important events.

It’s a frustrating situation for all involved, and one that’s causing more than a few headaches. But for families like Sunil Dhar’s, who’ve had to resort to some creative jugaad to ensure that everyone’s in the right place at the right time, it’s a small price to pay for the joy of finally being reunited with their loved ones.

With a record-breaking 500,000 visa applications in backlog, wait times for certain applicants have surged to several years, reported India Times. This situation is causing not only financial and professional setbacks but also a lot of emotional distress for families worldwide who are uncertain about when they will be able to see their elderly parents again. As the visa backlog reaches epic proportions, frustrated immigrants are taking to social media to vent their anger. Hashtags like “Visa Backlog" and “End The Backlog" are becoming the go-to for those tired of being stuck in bureaucratic limbo.

