Indians and their obsession with cricket are indescribable! From gully cricket to international matches, everything related to the game is considered ‘more than just a game’. With people playing cricket during their office lunch breaks or residents of a locality organising night matches during a festive period, the craze of this game is just another level! But a Desi groom crossed all the limits by playing a ‘shot’ from his Shaadi Mandap that was, indeed, proof of his love for cricket.

Twitter page, Out Of Context Cricket, shared an uncredited video of an Indian groom smashing a flower like a ball amidst his wedding rituals. It’s a common practice of showering flowers in the form of blessings on the couple during Pheras but this man went beyond in making it a real cricket moment. He used a box (as his bat) to hit the flower that was being ‘delivered’ to him on the wedding ‘pitch’. The clip also showed a slow-mo version of his shot. Meanwhile, the commentary in the background made it just a dream-come-true moment for all the cricket fans.

Netizens and cricket lovers started celebrating the unusual wedding instance shown in a viral video that amassed over 50K views on the micro-blogging site. “Look at the smile after he middled that," quipped one user and another one remarked, “Dhoni be like - ye mai kr lunga aap shaadi ki rasm pr dhyaan do (I’ll do this, you focus on the ritual)". The third user rightly commented, “Cricket is emotion". “Men will be men," exclaimed the fourth one.

Some even asked if he is a cricketer and even zoomed in on the video to speculate about the presence of an Indian player in the crowd.

