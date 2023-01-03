Desi Groom Surprises Bride by Painting Her Live During Wedding, Internet Calls it ‘Impressive’

Weddings gifts are always special. Both, the groom and the bride surprise each other with performances and presents that turn out to be stars of their wedding. Well, a Desi groom tried to create something out-of-the-box for his bride that didn’t just impress her but everyone who saw the viral video on social media. The artist used his expertise and made a live canvas painting for his bride during their wedding that grabbed limelight on the internet.

An artist, Varun Jarsania (as per his Instagram Bio), went over and above in creating a beautiful wedding moment for his bride. In the video shared by the groom, he started by drawing a heart on the canvas using black paint. He then went on to create the whole painting in front of everyone who was a part of their marriage function. He even danced along and lip-synced the lyrics of ‘Girls Like You’ by Maroon 5 that was being played in the background. The clip also captured the wholesome reactions of the bride who look completely mesmerised by her partner’s art.

Advertisement

Varun uniquely painted his bride upside-down on the canvas which was turned over towards the end of the clip to show the real painting. What a wow moment! He took to Instagram to share the video and wrote, “Groom dancing for his Bride is too common!!! Ye dekho kuch alag!!! (Watch something unique) Love for my Bride & now wifey!!"

The clip left the netizens spellbound as no one could’ve thought of such an exceptional gift. “This is impressive," commented a user while another one stated, “The fact that he had to practice a lot to do it correctly on the big day… And her reaction was worth everything…my man deserves this too". The third user exclaimed, “Loved it!!". “Oh my god this is the sweetest thing I’ve ever seen, love for both of you," wrote the fourth one. The video amassed over a million views and several likes on the photo-sharing platform.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here