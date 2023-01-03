Home » BUZZ » Desi Groom Surprises Bride by Painting Her Live During Wedding, Internet Calls it ‘Impressive’

Desi Groom Surprises Bride by Painting Her Live During Wedding, Internet Calls it ‘Impressive’

A groom used his expertise and made a live canvas painting for his bride during their wedding that grabbed limelight on the internet. Users were impressed over the artist's beautiful gift to bride.

Advertisement

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Purvi Khemani

News18.com

Last Updated: January 03, 2023, 12:03 IST

Delhi, India

Viral Video: Groom creates live canvas painting of bride during wedding, leaves everyone mesmerised with the beautiful surprise (Photo Credits: Instagram/@varun.jarsania)
Viral Video: Groom creates live canvas painting of bride during wedding, leaves everyone mesmerised with the beautiful surprise (Photo Credits: Instagram/@varun.jarsania)

Weddings gifts are always special. Both, the groom and the bride surprise each other with performances and presents that turn out to be stars of their wedding. Well, a Desi groom tried to create something out-of-the-box for his bride that didn’t just impress her but everyone who saw the viral video on social media. The artist used his expertise and made a live canvas painting for his bride during their wedding that grabbed limelight on the internet.

An artist, Varun Jarsania (as per his Instagram Bio), went over and above in creating a beautiful wedding moment for his bride. In the video shared by the groom, he started by drawing a heart on the canvas using black paint. He then went on to create the whole painting in front of everyone who was a part of their marriage function. He even danced along and lip-synced the lyrics of ‘Girls Like You’ by Maroon 5 that was being played in the background. The clip also captured the wholesome reactions of the bride who look completely mesmerised by her partner’s art.

Advertisement

Varun uniquely painted his bride upside-down on the canvas which was turned over towards the end of the clip to show the real painting. What a wow moment! He took to Instagram to share the video and wrote, “Groom dancing for his Bride is too common!!! Ye dekho kuch alag!!! (Watch something unique) Love for my Bride & now wifey!!"

RELATED NEWS

The clip left the netizens spellbound as no one could’ve thought of such an exceptional gift. “This is impressive," commented a user while another one stated, “The fact that he had to practice a lot to do it correctly on the big day… And her reaction was worth everything…my man deserves this too". The third user exclaimed, “Loved it!!". “Oh my god this is the sweetest thing I’ve ever seen, love for both of you," wrote the fourth one. The video amassed over a million views and several likes on the photo-sharing platform.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

first published: January 03, 2023, 12:03 IST
last updated: January 03, 2023, 12:03 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Nysa Devgn Turns Up The Heat In Black Dress With Plunging Neckline As She Parties In Dubai With Friends, See Inside Pics

+10PHOTOS

Aahana Kumra Oozes Oomph In Animal-print Bikini, Check Out The Diva's Hot And Sexy Swimwear Looks