Desi Jugaad: Pune Auto Driver Pushes Mercedes Benz With His Leg, Video Goes Viral

Indians are known for their Jugaads that keep their Desiness alive, no matter what. Be it cutting the toothpaste tube into half or reusing old clothes as a mop to clean the house, the list is never-ending. But, an auto driver got his way of helping out a car owner whose Mercedes Benz got stuck in the middle of the road. Video of the rickshaw driver pushing the expensive car with his leg in Pune went viral on social media and netizens couldn’t stop laughing at the Desi Jugaad.

The video shared on Twitter showed an auto-rickshaw driver pushing a red-coloured Mercedes Benz CLA luxury by putting his left leg on the car’s bumper on the busy roads of Pune. The event reportedly took place in Pune’s Koregaon Park which was captured by another rider or driver on the road. “KP…A rickshaw puller needs a friend who comes to the rescue in times of crisis…" read the caption when translated from Marathi to English.

Advertisement

As the 10-second video showed the rickshaw driver helping out by pushing the Mercedes car that had its hazards lights on, users suggested that the car owner couldn’t wait for the tow truck or a flatbed to get his car to the nearby workshop and therefore, resorted to the rickshaw driver’s help. Some even said that the car broke down and got stuck on the road when the auto-rickshaw driver offered to help.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the clip has gone viral on the internet as it left the users in splits. “Bajaj 1 : 0 Mercedes," replied a user on social media. “When your rich best friend needs help…" wrote another online user while the third one comically said, “When you buy a Mercedes but cannot afford petrol."

No doubt, Indians are very well-known for their witty minds, easy tricks, and makeshifts that can be witnessed in their everyday lives. With this instance, the saga continues!

Read all the Latest Buzz News here