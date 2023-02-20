Home » BUZZ » Desi Jugaad To Shoot Low-Budget Film Using Phone Camera And Slippers Goes Viral

Desi Jugaad To Shoot Low-Budget Film Using Phone Camera And Slippers Goes Viral

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor also liked this viral video of jugaad filmmaking on Twitter.

Advertisement

By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: February 20, 2023, 17:59 IST

Delhi, India

The group of young men used a phone camera to shoot. (Image: Twitter/@TheFigen_)
The group of young men used a phone camera to shoot. (Image: Twitter/@TheFigen_)

Filmmaking is perceived as a costly procedure that requires a lot of expenditures for things like locations, gear, and more. Those who love movies and want to try their hand at creating them sometimes lack the resources to do so. Under these circumstances, all they have is a phone camera to make their films and pursue their aspirations.

But if you really want to make a movie, nothing could stop you. And this clip of a group of young men using low-budget equipment to shoot a movie is proof. The video shows the men using a phone camera to shoot their movies.

The video begins with the men attempting to shoot a scene where one man is just seen walking by. What’s surprising here is that the man holding the phone camera is seen being dragged slowly by another man to get the perfect shot. What tops it all is the fourth man who directs the shot but uses slippers in place of a film clap to make the calls of ‘action’ and ‘cut.’

Advertisement

RELATED NEWS

The hilarious video showing the essence of Indian jugaad or creative ways of problem-solving was shared on Twitter by a user named The Figen a few days ago with a caption that reads, “When your movie budget is $20."

Since being posted, the video has amassed over 3 lakh views on Twitter. A user commented, “Quite innovative though. Hope they can be afforded some equipment & international exposure, coz they have the skill & determination."

Advertisement

Another user commented, “Passion ensures you overcome difficulties that come your way."

The third user wrote, “Their budget is gone on the phone bill, but they’re dedicated."

Advertisement

The video has also been liked by politician Shashi Tharoor.

In a previous edition of viral desi jugaad, a guy devised a unique solution to fit his entire family on a two-wheeler.

The man had cleverly fastened a horizontal wooden board to the bike. Then, as he rode the bike, he made his female family members sit on each side of the wooden board. Although it wasn’t the safest mode of transportation, it demonstrates how far some individuals would go to solve their problems with jugaad.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

first published: February 20, 2023, 17:59 IST
last updated: February 20, 2023, 17:59 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Janhvi Kapoor And Cousin Shanaya Kapoor Glow In Sun-kissed Selfies, See Bollywood Divas And Their Stunning Golden Hour Pics

+10PHOTOS

Deepika Padukone's Airport Style Diaries: The Diva Slays In Smart Trench Coats, Chic Co-ord Sets And Trendy Athleisure Looks