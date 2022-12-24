Desi Man Asks For Leave to Sit at Home and Watch 'Pitchers', Boss Replies on Twitter

The LinkedIn brand of ‘hustle culture’ has been increasingly coming under fire on social media as more and more young people suffer from stress and burnout. Toxic work atmospheres that expect overtime work and minimal wages, too, are being criticised in the same vein. In such circumstance, a journalist’s email to his employers asking for leave to sit at home and watch Pitchers season 2 has come as a refreshing change.

“Normalise leave. 😉It is not necessary that you take leave only when you are sick or for some work that cannot be done without you," the journalist wrote in a tweet. “This is a formal application for a day leave on December 23rd to sit at home and watch Pitchers- Season 2," part of his email to his bosses reads. He also got a response on Twitter.

Alot of people may feel that they are caught in the vicious cycle of an overburdening corporate job and want nothing better than to shoot away a resignation letter to their organisation. It becomes all the more stressful when your manager or immediate boss is unreasonably demanding and non-cooperating. Some bear the pressure quietly, while others are unable to take it and decide to quit the job. Framing a resignation letter can be tricky, balancing between not sounding too rude or cheeky while asserting firmly your decision to leave the job.

However, not everyone bothers with these intricacies while drafting a resignation letter and can be as blunt as possible, fueled by anger towards their boss. One such resignation letter recently went viral on social media for being hilariously short, crisp and to the point. The letter does not give out any reason for quitting, nor does it contain any heartfelt farewell address. It just contains three words – ‘Bye Bye Boss’. Yes, you read that right. Soon after a picture of the resignation letter surfaced on the internet, it left many in splits.

