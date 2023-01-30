A Desi man took the first flight of his life and shared the ‘W’ with his Twitter followers. Congratulations and wishes poured in for the Twitter user called Hemanth. Sharing a snap of his boarding pass, he wrote, “This is the first time I’m travelling in flight and I’m 27yrs old. Small W in my life, feeling so happy!"

The first of any experience turns out to be special, for better or for worse. Hemanth’s tweet prompted many people who boarded their first flight during adulthood and hence remembered it well. People’s reactions on their first flights ranged from being “terrified", making videos of the landing and the takeoff, to being bored with watching the clouds for a long time.

Many people also shared how they had dreamt about one day getting on a flight as children. Hemanth’s moment reminded everyone that even seemingly insignificant incidents are landmarks in one’s journey and should be cherished. This is, of course, in addition to the fact that flights aren’t financially accessible to the majority of India’s population.

“I was 26, and my first ticket was self earned too. Achievements like these shouldn’t be downplayed but cherished. We don’t know one another but I’m still feeling proud of you brother. ✌ Miles to go!" one Twitter user wrote. “Congratulations brother! I too boarded a flight for the first time just about a month ago. Had butterflies in my stomach when the plane started to approach the runway to take starting position and the hefty acceleration after that was…. Whoa!" Another user shared.

Hemanth’s wholesome tweet created a wholesome moment of camaraderie on Twitter.

Recently, another such heartwarming post had gone viral on LinkedIn. Dattatray J, who works as a blockchain developer in Singapore, shared a wholesome story about getting his mom flown out of India for the first time.

“Yesterday I could get my mom here in Singapore to show her this beautiful part of the world, and right today I have decided to take her to show my office & city area. It’s hard to express the emotions and happiness that she is feeling through," said Dattatray J. Notably, his mother has spent almost her entire life in a village and prior to her Singapore expedition, she hadn’t even seen an airplane up close.

