Desi Men Play Ajay Devgn’s ‘Aaye Hum Barati’ on Australian Beach, Indians Call It ‘Superb’

Bollywood buffs, no matter where they go, often grab the opportunity to show their craze for Hindi films and its songs. One such video which is going viral on the internet is a proof of it. A video of some friends playing a Bollywood song on an Australian beach has become incredibly popular online. People really enjoyed viewing the clip once it was shared on Instagram. The brief video shows a group of men roaming together on an Australian beach. One of them was seen holding a boombox that played Ajay Devgn’s well-known song ‘Aaye Hum Baraati’. The rest of them were seen laughing and even singing along with the music in the videos. Onlookers kept looking at the group of boys as they played the music to the max.

The video amassed over 2 million views ever since it was shared online. Social media users also penned some messages revealing their views on the video. One of the users wrote, “Brother, please bring sister-in-law (referring to the song)". Another user wrote, “We Indians have a different entity". An Instagram user also wondered, “What would have been the reaction of Australians after seeing this."

‘Aaye Hum Baraati’ is a track from the 1992 film Jigar. The song is crooned by Kumar Sanu and Kavita Krishnamurthy. The lyrics of this song have been penned by Farogh Siddique. The track starred Ajay Devgn and Karisma Kapoor. In the video, the reel-life couple is seen dancing on stage as a part of a wedding ritual. Karisma is seen donning a powder pink traditional outfit and accessorising it with gold and other jewellery. Ajay, on the other hand, is seen wearing a cream-coloured shirt and a white suit. Watch the original video below:

Previously a video of a wedding procession in New York City surfaced online. The video showed numerous Indian Americans dancing to Bollywood music and blocking a road as part of the procession. Members of the baraat were seen dancing to upbeat Indian songs while wearing traditional Indian attire. Watch the video below.

The video has garnered over 995 thousand views as of now.

