Desi Mom Discovers Daughter's 'Rolling Paper' and Now She is Convinced it is 'Sticky Notes'

Twitter user who goes by the name, ‘pachtaogaybro’ took to the blue bird app and shared a hilarious incident. Taking to the app, the user shared how her mom discovered the rolling paper that she had ordered from instamart. However, what happens next will leave you in splits. We know how our desi moms find a ‘jugaad’ for everything and make surre they use each product to the fullest. Twitter user somehow convinced her mom that it is a sticky note and she is making the most of it now.

“Mom received my rolling paper order from instamart and now i’m convincing her it’s sticky notes," read the caption. Along with this, their is an image of the ‘sticky note’ with certain ingredients mentioned on it. “Dal Masoor, Jeera Powder, Haldi, Dhaniya Powder," read the text on the paper. Have a look for yourself:

The tweet, since uploaded, has garnered over 517K views. “Woh maa hai ..woh sab jaanthi hai," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Modern problems require modern solutions."

Meanwhile, earlier, Twitter user Abhishek Bansal gifted his mother a digital weighing scale for counting calories and regulating her diet accordingly. This happened before his work from home ended. His baniya mom had another apt usage of the same and it had Twitter in splits. Taking to Twitter, the user shared how he bought his mom a small digital weighing scale for measuring portions to track calories accurately.

After six months on coming back home, Abhishek found his mom using the weighing scale for another purpose. Like every typical mother, Abhishek’s mom is using the scale to re-weigh the the vegetables that she has purchased. Not just this, but, she also create a ruckus if it’s even 10 gm less.

