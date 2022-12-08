Desi Twitter Lauds This Girl's Decision of 'No Kanyadaan' At Her Wedding

ach person has their preferences when it comes to marriage. Indian marriages involve a lot of rituals. After all, Desis are known for their relentless enthusiasm when it comes to “big fat Indian wedding" festivities. However, a lot has been changing over the years. Now, brides choose what they want for the wedding and what they don’t. In a similar instance, a Twitter user explained how she had no ‘kanyadaan’ at her wedding. Meaning, no transfer of a girl from one ancestry to another. “My mom and dad refused to do all the BS. The collective meltdown of the rest of the marwaris has been gorgeous to witness," she wrote.

She also gave a shout-out to her husband because when his pandit ji asked why not do it he refused to listen and just told him to listen to us. Here is the tweet:

Advertisement

The tweet has now gone viral and managed to gather over 1.3K likes. “Good job. Hats off to you, your hubby and your family. Congratulations! I would have loved to see those marwaris going into deep anxiety," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “I wish this was more and more normalised. It’s insulting and disrespectful to any self-respecting woman. Such practices."

One Twitter user wrote, “Glad you went for what made you both comfortable! Traditional, modern, hybrid, none - doesn’t matter. What matters is the shared values, trust and togetherness you will carry on with."

Meanwhile, earlier, a video that went viral showed a woman talking about marriage rituals, but with a catch. She described in detail the changes that she had made at her wedding ceremony. The woman explained how she was not a “typical" bride and worked in gender. Therefore, she was against kanyadaan, maang bharna and mangalsutra. “So mangalsutra is something that I have got off the table but sindoor is something that has to be put," she said. The bride further goes on to explain how the couple has decided to put sindoor not just on the bride but also on the groom.

Advertisement

This is not the only change that the couple decided to make. In addition to kanyadaan, the couple added a corresponding activity named “kunwardaan." Typically, kanyadaan is a ritual where bride’s father puts her hand in groom’s hand signifying that she is now the responsibility of her husband. She explains how her to-be-husband was not so happy with this idea. “He wanted to do a laundaden but then in the interest of being proper we went for a kunwardaan."

Read all the Latest Buzz News here