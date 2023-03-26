As summer approaches, people in India look forward to the return of their favourite cold beverages to quench their never-ending thirst. One such popular drink is the sweet syrup beverage that is enjoyed with milk or water, known as sherbet. In no time, Desi refrigerators will be stocked with sherbets, providing the perfect refreshment for the hot summer months. For those who are familiar with Indian culture and their love for sherbets, the name ‘Rooh Afza’ will likely ring a bell. This particular drink has been a topic of debate since childhood, with some people loving it and others despising it. Recently, a woman took to Twitter to express her disgust for Rooh Afza, sparking a bittersweet reaction among Desis online.

A Twitter user, named Vani, shared an image of Rooh Afza, with a caption that read, “there’s something wrong with you if you like this drink". It is a deep pink-coloured, sweet, concentrated syrup made of fruits, roses, and herbs that is typically added to chilled water or milk, or used to flavour Indian desserts such as phirni and falooda.

Some agreed with her and expressed their dislike for the drink. “I don’t even get… how even one person exists who drinks this," said a user while another one stated, “I’m glad someone actually pointed this thing out. I never liked this. For me; whenever i saw this bottle it reminded me of my childhood metacin syrup -weird taste."

On the other hand, some users disagreed with Vani’s opinion and suggested that Rooh Afza tastes good when mixed with certain drinks like Lassi. One user commented, “It tastes good but unhealthy if consumed in large quantities, however it enhances aroma and taste if added a few drops in summer drinks (Lassi)". “You’re supposed to mix it with stuff before consuming…Can enjoy Hersheys raw, but roohafza? Bruh," exclaimed another.

Amidst the mixed reactions to the Twitter post, some users took a lighthearted approach and added humour to the discussion. One user jokingly proclaimed that only “legends" drink Rooh Afza, while another user remarked, “everyone made me feel alienated for not liking it."

What do you think?

