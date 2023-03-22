The bargaining techniques used by Indian women are often unique and effective, involving a strategic one-by-one approach and persistent haggling that can compel shopkeepers to offer a desired discount. However, despite their skill, there are still times when even the most seasoned bargainers fail to secure a good deal. Recently, a Twitter user shared a humourous story about her sister’s failed bargaining attempt, which sparked laughter and amusement among Indian users on social media.

The user, Meeha, took to the micro-blogging site to share a story about her sister’s funny shopping experience. After purchasing a dress, her sister attempted to use a common bargaining tactic used by many women in India, claiming to be a long-time customer of the shop and deserving of a discount. However, this time, the shopkeeper responded differently, presenting a box of sweets and revealing that the shop had just opened the day before. Oops moment got real! This made Meeha share her sister’s awkward moment on social media when the OG tactic failed after the shopkeeper cleverly turned the situation around.

The incident sparked a wave of laughter on Twitter, as Desi users shared their reactions to the humorous story. One user praised the shopkeeper’s clever response and said, “I gotta hand it to you… This is OG of future things-that-never-happened," while another expressed relief for never using the failed bargaining tactic and stating, “That’s why I never said this during bargaining… infact I used to say baiii less krain hm dobara iciii shop p ayein gye".

“This is the hilarious tweet I seen today," remarked the third user." The fourth one quipped, “At that point your self respect knew..".

Despite the failed attempt at bargaining, it’s unlikely to deter Indian women from continuing to use their resourcefulness and smart tactics to get what they want. For a long time, Desi women have been recognised for their ingenuity and ability to turn situations in their favour. In fact, a recent example of this was shared by a man, who revealed how his wife had transformed a bedsheet into a projector screen, showcasing yet another example of Desi Jugaad in action.

