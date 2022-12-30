Desi Woman's Enthusiastic Dance to 'Maiyya Yashoda' for Mother-in-law Will Warm Your Heart

Many people like showcasing their abilities on social media or simply doing what they enjoy, such as dancing or singing. However, after marriage, they fear that they will no longer be able to enjoy their carefree lives. Women have the additional worry of behaving conservatively in front of their in-laws. This is not always the case, as this woman proved by dancing unabashedly in front of her mother-in-law.

In the now-viral video, shared originally on Instagram, the woman can be seen beautifully dancing to the song Maiyya Yashoda from the film Hum Saath – Saath Hain while her mother-in-law was sitting in front of her with other family members. While watching her dance, “everyone got so emotional at the moment" and her mother-in-law’s face lighted up. She watched her dance with a smile on her face and walked up to hug her after the performance.

Advertisement

Talking about her attire, Urvi was wearing a stunning red saree with net embroidery. She accessorized her look with the golden jewellery which she was wearing on her neck and styled her hair in a loose pony. Captioning the post, she wrote, “Wait for the end. It was an impromptu dance; I did not prepare for this dance. My friends just played and song and I went with the flow. Everyone got so emotional at the moment."

As soon as the video went viral, social media users flooded the comment section with compliments and emotional messages. Reacting to the video, one of the users wrote, “Dream of every guy to have a wife like her," while another said, “I almost cried seeing this! Such a pure video! God bless you."

A user said that the video had made their day. “Wowwwww…and it’s not content this is happening in reality that’s made my day," they wrote.

Advertisement

The video was shared on November 22 and has staked up over 4.4 million views and still counting.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here