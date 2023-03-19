Ever since its launch, ChatGPT has leveraged AI to deliver top-notch solutions to users. People have been turning to this chatbot for resolving all kinds of issues that might hinder their day-to-day work. However, a designer recently highlighted that the use of similar-coloured buttons by OpenAI can disrupt the user interface (UI). This observation has left some users puzzled, while others have agreed with the designer’s assessment.

A designer named Musthaq Ahamad shared a screenshot of the ChatGPT login page on Twitter, expressing his dissatisfaction with the page’s design. He highlighted the issue of users accidentally clicking on the ‘Sign up’ button instead of the ‘Log in’ button, suggesting that the two green-coloured buttons needed to look different. “The designer in me dies every time I see this page," he wrote on the micro-blogging site.

While some users agreed with his point and suggested possible solutions, others argued that the UI was not a significant issue, and the product’s excellence mattered more. “Shows you how much it is unimportant if you got an awesome product," pointed out a user while another one made a sarcastic comment that read, “When people actually WANT your product, this is a zero issue."

However, a few users proposed alternative solutions to improve the ChatGPT login page design. One user suggested, “The only thing I would probably immediately change here would be to create a context difference between the two buttons. Aside from that, it does the job and simple sign up pages are known to convert better". “I would actually make the sign up not a button but a link under the log in one: “Don’t have an account yet? Sign up," recommended the other.

Overall, the debate centred on the importance of UI design, with some users arguing that it was crucial to ensure an excellent user experience, while others believed that the product’s usefulness and effectiveness trumped any UI-related issues.

