Desis Go Down The Memory Lane After Video of Two Boys Sharing a Lunch Box Goes Viral

Remember the good old days when your mom used to pack food in a Tupperware box and give it to you for lunch? The satisfaction of eating that box while sharing it with your friends was something else only. Reminding people of the same feeling, a video has recently gone viral and it shows two school-going boys sharing their lunch packed in a box. Uploaded by Twitter user ‘Shubh’, the caption of the video read, “Nothing can bring back the joyful feeling of sharing tiffin with your school friends."

In the video, both the boys can be seen sitting in the metro as they merrily eat from a box. Both of them are eating maggi, which again, is the favourite of many. The video, since uploaded, has garnered over 20K views. Have a look for yourself:

“I used to eat one chapati and share the other one with 4-5 people in my school. Not many used to bring tiffin," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “I have legit trauma associated with this sharing thing, my best friend at school used to bring tiffin and I would bring money. We would share each other’s lunch. After some time her family asked her to stop friendship with me as I used to share her lunch."

“Sharing is caring," wrote another Twitter user.

Meanwhile, earlier, another video evoked nostalgia among netizens. It showed a couple of students going to school under one umbrella. The clip was shared on Twitter by Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Awanish Sharan. In the video, the children can be seen getting all cheerful and the netizens cannot get over it.

The video shows about six children. Out of which, three of them are seen wearing school uniforms. A little boy is also seen holding a writing slate. Since uploaded, the video has managed to gather nearly 1.2 million views. Tweeples can also be seen Retweeting the videos with their own captions. “Suddenly nostalgia hits us so hard that we’re dwelled into past thinking about moments we want to relive again! #SundayThoughts #childhood #Bachpan #weekendvibes, commented a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “They seem super happy, & often we associate our happiness with money or our circumstances. Truly happiness is a state of mind. #Sundaymotivation."

