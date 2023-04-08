Desis On Cloud Nine After Shahi Paneer, Paneer Tikka In ‘World’s Best Cheese Dishes’

If you thought the frenzy around paneer was just limited to India, think again. This hero of vegetarian Indian cuisine has gone global. This is after two paneer dishes have finished in the top five in the list of best cheese dishes in the world. And they are none other than everyone’s favourite Shahi Paneer and Paneer Tikka. As per the TasteAtlas survey, Shahi Paneer and Paneer Tikka have secured 3rd and 4th spots on the list of top 50 cheese dishes globally.

“These are the 50 best-rated cheese dishes in the world! What’s your favourite?" an Instagram page wrote in the caption while sharing the complete list.

TasteAtlas is an experiential travel guide for traditional food that brings authentic recipes, food critic reviews, and popular ingredients and dishes to light. While Shahi Paneer and Paneer Tikka made India proud by grabbing the top positions in the list, these two dishes were not alone representations from India. In the rankings of 50 dishes, a total of seven Indian paneer dishes have been included. This list features matar paneer, palak paneer, saag paneer, kadai paneer, and paneer makhani, occupying the spots at 24th, 30th, 31st, 40th, and 48th positions respectively.

Other than these Indian dishes, famous foods like mozzarella sticks, cheese fries, cheese and onion pie, and fondue among others have also been included in the list. Now several users swamped the comments section with innumerable food suggestions that must be incorporated into this list. A user wrote, “The world must know Brazilian Cheese Bread… Easily top 10 in this list!" A number of desis expressed happiness to see Indian dishes making it to the list, as a user commented, “Glad to see so many from India." Many users were spotted cheering as their favourite dishes made it to the list. A user commented, “Agreed, many Greek small plates with cheese." A few claimed that Turkey’s regional dish “Kyumak" must be on top, as a user wrote, “Kuymak must be number 1."

Well, this surely proves the saying of George Bernard Shaw that “There is no love sincerer than the love of food."

Which one is your favourite cheese dish?

