Desis Waiting at Platform Start Dancing, Cheering as Train Arrives After 9-Hour Delay

From conversations with people from different walks of life to savouring delicacies from various regions, train journeys make for a unique and exciting experience. However, given that train journeys are long and can get delayed, they can also test a person's patience a lot. Several passengers had to go through this rather difficult patience-testing wait at a railway station when their train was delayed by 9 hours! Yet, Indians being Indians, found a reason to celebrate this, too!

A Twitter user called Hardik Bonthu posted a video of people's reaction to their train finally arriving at the station after a delay of 9 hours. The original poster also revealed in the comments that some people were aware that the train was late and had so left their hotels late. However, the train one-upped the passengers and arrived even later!

Rather than looking tired and haggard, as one would after such a long wait, the people look rather energetic. Crowded near the platform, they are seen eagerly looking at the bright light from the train coming from a short distance away. As the train slows down to alight next to the platform, people are jubilant! There is a roar of cheers comparable to those heard at sports events. People are also seen clapping, whistling, and even dancing. One person is even seen bowing before the train, perhaps as a sardonic way of thanking it for finally arriving. The energy shooting up through the roof is unmistakable!

People in the Twitter comments section are just as thrilled as those in the video. The reaction has netizens laughing till they have tears in their eyes (or so the emojis suggest, at least).

One person wrote “It's so fun and funny at the same time. At least they were jovial." Another found it to be a reflection on the mindsets of the Indian people, who will find a way to make a meme out of any situation, no matter how dire.

The name of the train and the station where the incident took place remains unknown.

Have you had similar experiences with trains in India?

