Did Amitabh Bachchan Just Ignore This Kid's Handshake Twice Over Lionel Messi?

The much-anticipated clash between footballers Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo at the PSG vs Riyadh XI game already had the attention of the entire world. Yet, Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan’s appearance could not be overshadowed. When the Shehanshah of Bollywood stepped out onto the field as the chief guest meet the footballer, no one expected what happened next. In a clip that has now caught the fan’s attention, the legendary actor can be seen all smiles and shaking hands with the legends of the football world. However, when a kid extends his hand, the 80-year-old apparently fails to acknowledge it , not once but twice. But the kid had his cheek patted by the actor.

Social media users found the little confusion between the kid and the legend of Bollywood adorable. They believed Amitabh Bachchan had not ignored the kid’s handshake on purpose. The different reasonings given by the users were pretty convincing. A Twitter user tweeted, “He was too focused on meeting his heroes. But still patted that kid."

“Not on purpose I guess. He actually started from PSG end greeting players along with kids but left it after realising it was a big mistake. Just calculate the no. of handshakes he had to do 22 players + 22 kids + 3 referees. At least 47. Plus, the host was behind him talking to everyone," another tweet read.

Another user gave a twist to Big B’s popular dialogue from Shehanshah, “Bachhan sir be like: Risthe mai to hum tumhare dadaji hote hai, or dada ke pair chute hai haath nahi milaate (In relation we are your grandfather, and you must touch grandfather’s feet, not shake his hands)."

Amitabh Bachchan also shared the snap and clip from the evening on his Twitter handle.

Coming back to the fixture, Cristiano Ronaldo, during his first match in Saudi Arabia, scored a brace against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). However, Ronaldo’s brilliance proved to be futile as the Saudi All-star XI had to concede a 4-5 defeat. Lionel Messi, on the other hand, had opened the scoring after finding the back of the net in the third minute of the encounter.

