Did 'Besharam Rang' From 'Pathaan' 'Copy' its Beat From This Song? Twitter is Convinced

SRK-Deepika Padukone's Besharam Rang's beat sounds exactly like Makeba by Jain, Twitters users have been alleging.

Last Updated: December 13, 2022, 09:44 IST

Did Besharam Rang 'copy' from Makeba by Jain? (Screengrab: YRF)

Deepika Padukone and SRK starrer ‘Besharam Rang’ from ‘Pathaan’ is currently the centre of all attention on social media. The song has invited mixed reactions on that space, ranging from awed gasps to memes and a bit of trolling. The hotly awaited song has drawn comparisons to a number of other films in terms of vibes and aesthetic. While some said that the song appears to be another version of Hrithik Roshan-Vaani Kapoor’s ‘Ghungroo’, others compared it to ‘Race 2’ visuals and yet others said that some overlap was natural given that they are all Bollywood songs set on a beachside.

Many Twitter users, however, have alleged that the beat of the song sounds like that of ‘Makeba’ by Jain and it’s hard to unhear! They have got some solid ‘proof’ going too, with edits of both the beats playing back to back. Sampling beats is not a new thing in music. The ‘Makeba’ song is a bit of a classic, too. You most probably heard it but did not know this is what it’s called.

Do you think the two beats sound significantly similar?

