Home » BUZZ » Did Elon Musk Just Compare Himself to Batman? Twitter Won't Stand For it

Did Elon Musk Just Compare Himself to Batman? Twitter Won't Stand For it

Elon Musk was widely roasted after tweeting a cartoon of Batman with the caption 'Some nights...'

Advertisement

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: December 28, 2022, 08:04 IST

International

Did Elon Musk just liken himself to Batman? (Photo: Reuters)
Did Elon Musk just liken himself to Batman? (Photo: Reuters)

Elon Musk may or may not have compared himself to Batman watching over Gotham with a pic of the caped crusader shared on Twitter with the caption “Some nights…" Among those who widely roasted the billionaire for the suggestion was ‘The Batman’ co-writer Mattson Tomlin. Quote tweeting the picture of Batman standing on the rooftop of a church on a snowy night, Tomlin wrote “Nope" with a laughing emoji. People on Twitter seemed to agree with him on the fact that Musk is not the hero they need.

People were quick to point out that running Twitter and saving the city of Gotham were not quite the same thing. “Elon I want you to understand that you are exactly the type of rich person that Batman would look down on and consider a vile individual," a Twitter user wrote.

Advertisement

“Batman donated all his money to help with earthquake relief. You spent 44 billion dollars because you didn’t like some Twitter rules rather than helping people. You are not the same," said another. “This man is 51 years old and posts like a 14 year old listening to Green Day," another joked.

RELATED NEWS

Looks like it’s a metaphorical Gotham city feeling no need to be “saved" at this point of time.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

first published: December 28, 2022, 08:03 IST
last updated: December 28, 2022, 08:04 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Hina Khan To Surbhi Chandna, Tina Datta To Karishma Tanna, These TV Divas Served Hot Swimwear Moments In 2022

+10PHOTOS

10 New Year Party Outfit Ideas Inspired From Kriti Sanon, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday And Other Bollywood Divas