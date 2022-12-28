Did Elon Musk Just Compare Himself to Batman? Twitter Won't Stand For it

Elon Musk may or may not have compared himself to Batman watching over Gotham with a pic of the caped crusader shared on Twitter with the caption “Some nights…" Among those who widely roasted the billionaire for the suggestion was ‘The Batman’ co-writer Mattson Tomlin. Quote tweeting the picture of Batman standing on the rooftop of a church on a snowy night, Tomlin wrote “Nope" with a laughing emoji. People on Twitter seemed to agree with him on the fact that Musk is not the hero they need.

People were quick to point out that running Twitter and saving the city of Gotham were not quite the same thing. “Elon I want you to understand that you are exactly the type of rich person that Batman would look down on and consider a vile individual," a Twitter user wrote.

“Batman donated all his money to help with earthquake relief. You spent 44 billion dollars because you didn’t like some Twitter rules rather than helping people. You are not the same," said another. “This man is 51 years old and posts like a 14 year old listening to Green Day," another joked.

Looks like it’s a metaphorical Gotham city feeling no need to be “saved" at this point of time.

