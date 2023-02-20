Home » BUZZ » Did Elon Musk 'Steal' the Famous Tweet About Putting Cocaine Back in Coca-Cola?

Did Elon Musk 'Steal' the Famous Tweet About Putting Cocaine Back in Coca-Cola?

Twitter users are convinced Elon Musk 'stole' his tweet- with 311 million impressions- about putting the 'cocaine back' Coca-Cola.

Last Updated: February 20, 2023, 10:03 IST

Did Elon Musk steal his Coca Cola tweet? (Photo: AP)
Elon Musk is currently facing the gravest allegation since his takeover of Twitter: tweet-stealing. People using the blue bird app are of the opinion that the Tesla boss stole the tweet that he claims is a “gem" and his “finest work". “Next I’m buying Coca-Cola to put the cocaine back in," reads the tweet in question, posted in April last year, and has 311 million impressions.

“This is my finest work – please add to gravestone along with “invented car fart"," Musk wrote, sharing a screengrab of the tweet. Now, Twitter users have claimed that Musk’s “finest work" may have been stolen. A similar tweet had been made by another account a day before Musk posted his. Coincidence? “Theft"? There’s no telling.

Last year, Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover for around $44 billion brought on a slew of requests for him to buy a lot of companies. While a host of Twitter users suggested other purposes that the Tesla boss could have invested this money in, many memers jokingly asked him to take over other organisations as well. It became a meme template where people were tweeting as Musk, claiming he was buying Australia or McDonald’s in order to fix all the ice cream machines. It was in this backdrop that Musk had tweeted, “Next I’m buying Coca-Cola to put the cocaine back in."

