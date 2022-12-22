Did Elvis Presley Have a Cameo in Cult-classic 'Home Alone'? Twitter Wants to Know

With Christmas right around the corner, it is time to dig back into the stash of old movies and dig out the Home Alone series. After all, it is one movie series everyone agrees captures the Christmas spirit perfectly and more. Not only does it have the power to channel wonderful nostalgia, but it has given rise to several conspiracy theories. Now, that the time to watch Home Alone again is near, it might be a good idea to look at a possibility that conspiracy theorists have not given up on yet–American singer Elvis Presley made an appearance in the 1990 movie. What? It is during the scene where Kevin’s mother loses her cool with an airport employee after discovering there are no flights to go back home. While all that argument is going on, one person steals the show. In the background, there is a bearded man silently waiting for his turn. His uncanny resemblance to the late Elvis Presley cannot be denied.

While the American singer had died thirteen years before the movie was released, conspiracy theorists have still not given up on this theory, just yet. Twitter users shared just what they think about this. “Two different legends in the background: John Candy and ‘Elvis Presley. Yep, Elvis secretly faked his own passing and eventually snuck into the filming of Home Alone, with nobody ever noticing… right!" wrote a user.

Advertisement

Another tweet read, “There’s only one conspiracy theory I believe in and it’s that the actor who stood behind Kevin’s mother in the Home Alone airport scene is Elvis Presley."

“Home Alone is on and the beared dude is rumored to be an aged Elvis Presley. Also, RIP John Candy. And Go Bills," one user tweeted.

Advertisement

The comedy Holiday movie has been a Christmas favourite. It follows the journey of a bratty 8-year-old boy, Kevin McCallister. The night before a family trip to Paris, he acts out and is punished by his mother to sleep in the attic. After the rest of the mistakenly leave for the airport without Kevin, he finds himself home alone. His excitement quickly turns to horror when he finds that two con men plan to rob his home. Now the protection of his family home rests on Kevin’s shoulders.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here