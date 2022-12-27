Did Kardashians 'Photoshop' Themselves Together in Christmas Pic? Twitter is Convinced

No one compares to the Kardashians when it comes to ‘Photoshopping’ allegations. People have argued time and again that the family of beauty moguls and models promotes toxic body standards with edited photos on social media platforms. Now, Kim, Kylie, Kendall, Khloe, Kourtney and Kris from the KarJenner clan have posed for a family photo on Christmas and Twitter users are convinced that they weren’t actually together in a room for that snap. People have been opining that the individual members seem to have been edited into the photo.

Some users have shared zoomed-in parts of the photo where Kendall appears to be standing on the train of Kylie’s dress while Kourtney seems to have six toes. Check out the series of family photos posted by Kim on Instagram:

Here’s what people have been saying on Twitter.

Such incidents are not out of the ordinary on Twitter when it comes to the Kardashian family. Earlier this year, Kim Kardashian shared some photos of herself taken by her daughter North but somehow, Twitter found a few questions to ask. The photos of Kim in her all-pink ensemble seemed to have been taken from above and though there are a number of plausible ways that it could have been done, Twitter was not convinced as to how North managed to take the photos.

What did you think of the photos?

