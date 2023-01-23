Did Pakistan Minister Bilawal Bhutto Dance to SRK-Deepika’s 'Besharam Rang'? Watch Viral Video

A video of a Pakistani man dancing to Shah Rukh Khan’s song ‘Besharam Rang’ is viral as social media users mistook the man as Bilawal Bhutto, the foreign minister of Pakistan. After this, Pakistan’s foreign minister became the target of social media memes. However, it has now been concluded that Bilawal-lookalike is Mehroz Baig, who is a student of media sciences in Karachi. The person dancing next to the student is actress Inaya Khan. The video was originally uploaded on Inaya Khan’s Instagram handle with the caption ‘Besharam Rang dance Partner @mehrozbaigofficial’.

Shared on January 3, the video is from Inaya’s sister’s wedding. Not just this but there were many more dance videos from the ceremony. Have a look:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Besharam Rang, the sensuous number from Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s upcoming film Pathaan, has given rise to a mass reel trend on Instagram. Umpteen social media influencers have shared either their singing or dance cover of the song which hasn’t only enticed the desi internet but also international fans. Recently, a dance cover of Besharam Rang by a Japanese influencer began going viral on the internet which even left the Indian singing sensation Shilpa Rao mighty impressed.

The Japanese influencer going by the name Mayo Japan can be seen donning a lacy long top paired with skin-fit black trousers as she tries to imitate Deepika Padukone’s choreography by the lakeside. Not only her moves but the Japanese influencer also tried to match Padukone’s expression from the music video of the song. While sharing the dance cover online, the influencer wrote, “Besharam Rang from Japan. Tried to dance sexy like Deepika Padukone but of course, I couldn’t match her. At least I tried."

Read all the Latest Buzz News here