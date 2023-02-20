Ah, dreams. The strange and often perplexing world where anything can happen, from flying to time travel to the occasional unicorn ride. While most might brush off most of these fantastical images, prominent schools of psychology believe that dreams are a window into the subconscious. They reveal hidden aspects of ourselves that we might not otherwise acknowledge. So, what about those dreams where you find yourself either cheating on your partner or being cheated on? These kinds of dreams can be particularly jarring, as they force us to confront deep-seated fears and desires that we may not even be aware of on a conscious level. Find out what these dreams mean here.

In Freudian psychology, dreams are considered symbolic representations of one’s deepest desires, thoughts, fears, and insecurities. In one interpretation, dreams of infidelity could be symbols of guilt about something or lack of trust.

Callisto Adams, a relationship coach, told Insider that “cheating or being cheated on in dreams often means that you’re not trusting your partner, or you feel like your partner doesn’t trust you." The lack of trust could be due to many reasons. Usually, talking it out with your partner can provide the assurance needed.

On the other hand, if your dreams feature you as the one who is cheating on your partner, it could be a sign of guilt. Hiding something from your significant other can elicit dreams of cheating since those feelings are deeply interlinked, Adams said.

These dreams could also hint towards dissatisfaction. You could be unhappy with the emotional and physical aspects of the relationship, and your desire for something more could be manifesting in the form of a dream. Feelings of shame, fear, and taboo associated with bringing up such a topic with your partner might be the reason your subconscious is coping with them through dreams.

There are certain fears and insecurities, too, that might be the root cause of such dreams. For instance, feeling insecure about yourself and believing you are not enough for your partner or a deep-seated fear of abandonment can trigger images where your significant other is cheating on you. It is important to remember that dream interpretation is highly subjective, and what a dream means for one person may not necessarily apply to another. If you suspect underlying issues, it is best to talk about them or seek help from a professional before jumping to conclusions.

