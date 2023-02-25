Home » BUZZ » Did You Know a Greenply Ad Inspired Malayalam Film 'Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam'?

Did You Know a Greenply Ad Inspired Malayalam Film 'Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam'?

A Twitter user has shared the Greenply ad that inspired LJP's movie Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam.

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: February 25, 2023, 16:07 IST

New Delhi, India

This Greenply ad inspired LJP's film. (Credits: Greenply)
This Greenply ad inspired LJP's film. (Credits: Greenply)

Did you know that Lijo Jose Pellissery’s (LJP) film Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam was inspired by a Greenply ad? The Malayalam film is available to stream on Netflix and it bears a credit saying, “To the old advertisement that gave the seed of thought." In the comedic ad, a Sikh boy suddenly starts speaking in Tamil. The ad is centred around the theme of reincarnation.

Now, a Twitter user called Advaid has shared the ad for everyone to see. “The 2005 Greenply Ad film which inspired LJP to make the Malayalam movie ‘Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam’. In the commercial, a young Sikh boy suddenly starts speaking Tamil," he wrote.

“LJP has mentioned this in the movie, “inspired from an Ad." Wanted to share this when I saw this movie in theatre, but waited for the OTT release. The TV ads from Mid 1990s to 2010 were legendary. Fevikwik, Greenply, Bajaj Avenger etc," Advaid added.

They truly don’t make ads of this calibre anymore! The Greenply ad was made by Lowe Lintas, reported Moneycontrol. Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, starring Mammootty, follows a similar storyline. It released in December last year.

first published: February 25, 2023, 16:07 IST
last updated: February 25, 2023, 16:07 IST
