By now the importance of consuming water throughout the day has been drilled into everyone’s head. We all know that taking water breaks in proportion to your weight can have a myriad of health benefits. But do they count if the reusable water bottles you drink are not as clean as you think? A study conducted by WaterFilterGuru.com revealed that the eco-friendly water bottles that we are using are likely to have more bacteria than a toilet seat. It was found that a reusable water bottle contains about two crore eight lakh Colony-forming units (CFUs) on average. Yet, the most bacteria-filled place is not the inside of the bottle but the spout-top and screw-top lids.

The researchers of the study went ahead to swab these items three times each. They were able to find two types of bacteria present in the bottle, namely gram-negative rods and bacillus. Both of these can lead to medical conditions. While gram-negative bacteria can cause infections that become increasingly resistant to antibiotics, certain types of bacillus can lead to gastrointestinal issues. They also shared that bacteria are known as biological drinking water contaminants. But these are not the only pollutants present in the water that we are consuming in our bottles. In fact, they are one of the four types of pollutants. While U.S. tap water is considered some of the safest in the world, contamination can still occur. This is why a water quality test is essential to determine that what you are consuming is safe and clean.

To show the extent of the bacteria load in a reusable water bottle, WaterFilterGuru.com compared it with a number of household objects. They found that on average, a reusable water bottle had 40 thousand more bacteria CFUs than a toilet seat. It had 14 times more bacteria than a pet bowl and five times more bacteria than a computer mouse. They also found that the kitchen sink has two times fewer bacteria than a reusable water bottle.

The study concluded the fact that moist environments, the likes of a reusable water bottle, are breeding grounds for germs. This is the reason why anyone who has invested in an eco-friendly bottle must also make it a routine to wash a reusable water bottle they drink every day.

