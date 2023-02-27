Did You Know 'Main Hoon Na' Had Easter Eggs From 'Sholay' and 'Golmaal'? Twitter Thread is Viral

‘Main Hoon Na’ is one of Shah Rukh Khan’s most successful film. With the perfect tinge of action and drama, the movie was a blockbuster. Now, a Twitter thread which is going viral talks about the movie’s connection with other Bollywood hits. Twitter user Hitarth Desai took to the micro blogging site and shared how Farah Khan gave a nod to Masoom in ‘Main Hoon Na’ by having Naseeruddin Shah play the father who faces problems in his marriage because of his illegitimate son. “She also names his character ‘Shekhar’ after the director ‘Shekhar Kapoor’," he wrote.

Further in the thread, he shared clips from the movie and revealed how they were connected to other Bollywood films. “Both the brothers are named ‘Ram Prasad Sharma’ & ‘Laxman Prasad Sharma’ after Amol Palekar’s characters in Golmaal. Ram & Gang go to watch Sholay in a local theatre & it ends up with Major Ram chasing the terrorists in a cycle rickshaw. The rickshaw has ‘Dhanno’ written on it’s back. The scene ends with him catching one of the bad guys and saying “ab tera kya hoga kaalia," he wrote.

He further mentions the usage of songs. “Chand Mera Dil, Nanha Munha Rahi, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha, Ye Ladka Haai Allah, Bachna Ae Haseeno - the songs that are used during the Major Ram & Miss Chandni affair," he wrote.

The thread has now gone viral and has over 56K views. “Omg! How did I never know this although I always suspected there was some sort of connection I didn’t know the similarities were by design! Brilliant," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “This wonderful person sharing all this knowledge…! Excellent thread about the excellent Farah Khan. Makes me want another FK SRK collaboration."

Meanwhile, earlier, one star’s appearance that went unnoticed in ‘Main Hoon Na’ was of Tabu. Yes, you heard that right! It’s been almost 20 years since the movie hit the theatres and most of us didn’t know that Tabu had a very small role in the 2004 blockbuster, till date.

If you are an ardent SRK fan, then you would’ve definitely watched ‘Main Hoon Na’ almost a hundred times. So, do you remember the scene when everyone was trying to make ‘Major Ram’ prepare for the prom night? This is when Tabu made a blink-and-miss appearance in the sequence that has now been decoded online! Watch this clip and make out how the Indian actress played a cameo role in Farah Khan’s ‘Main Hoon Na’.

