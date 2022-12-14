Did You Know Snakes Don’t Have Eyelids? Know Interesting Facts About The Reptile

Snakes are one of the most feared reptiles in the world. These slithering creatures are dangerous predators, who can creep up on you silently, attacking you with their venomous fangs. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), about 81,000 to 1,38,000 people die each year from snake bites. Although it is better to maintain a safe distance from snakes, there are some amazing facts about these reptiles that will blow your mind.

Inland Taipan and Anaconda:

Advertisement

According to various reports, there are about 3000 species of snakes, out of which only 200 can bite and kill. Snakes can be divided into two categories - one that destroys our cells with their bite and the other that ruins our nervous system.

Out of the many snake breeds, the Inland Taipan is considered to be one of the deadliest snakes, found mainly in Australia. These small-scaled snakes are extremely violent. According to the School of Chemistry at the University of Bristol, one Inland Taipan snake bite releases 110mg of venom, enough to kill more than 100 people or 250,000 rats.

Another dangerous breed of snake is the Anaconda, which weighs about 270 kg and is over 16 feet tall. Similar to the Anaconda film franchise, these slithering animals possess the power to hunt humans and swallow them. Anacondas are majorly found in Brazil and Columbia.

Amazing facts About Snakes:

Reptiles are commonly termed as “cold-blooded," but this is inaccurate because their blood is not cold. The correct terminology is ectothermic, which means their body temperature is changeable and controlled by external factors. Reptiles, unlike mammals and birds, cannot regulate their body temperature internally and therefore rely on heat sources such as the sun to warm up.

If you ever get a creepy feeling while looking at a snake, look closer, as these reptiles don’t have eyelids. This implies that they cannot blink and must sleep with their eyes wide open. To protect their eyes, they have a thin membrane linked to each one instead of eyelids. The membrane is known as the brille.

Advertisement

Snakes’ jaws and skin are so flexible that they can swallow prey larger than their heads. As snakes digest slowly, it can take 3 to 5 days for them to digest their prey. What’s more, a dead snake’s head can even result in a bite after a few hours, so it is better to keep your distance.

Snakes do possess nostrils, however, they are not used to detect any smell. Instead, they have a special organ known as Jacobson’s organ, located in the roof of their mouths, which enables them to smell with their tongues. Their smell is particularly pleasant and is also known as “smelling in stereo."

Advertisement

Another interesting snake fact is that they harbour the human characteristic of vomiting. When these reptiles feel threatened, they vomit so that they can shed their weight quickly and run faster.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here