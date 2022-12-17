Did You Know This Interesting Fact About Punjabi Dish Makki ki Roti, Sarson Ka Saag?

There are numerous traditions followed in India, and they vary from state to state. The same goes for regional food across the nation. For instance, Maharashtra is known for Vada Pav and Bihar is famous for Litti Chokha. Similarly, Punjab is popular for Makki Ki Roti and Sarson Ka Saag. However, did you know that while the state is famous for this dish, its ingredients aren’t indigenous to the state?

Punjab is highly popular across the country for its lip-smacking dishes, which include Parathas, Lassi and Amritsari Kulcha, to name a few. And, one of them is Makki Ki Roti (maize bread) and Sarson Ka Saag, which is a curry made from mustard greens. While the dish is said to have originated from Punjab, maize is indigenous to Europe and only came to India about 400 years back.

The cereal grain came to India in the 16th century from Europe. It was also extensively grown and consumed in Mexico and South Africa. However, it is believed that during the India-Pakistan partition, migrants on the streets regularly consumed maize bread and mustard greens. It slowly became everyone’s favourite. Ever since then, the dish is considered one of the specialities of Punjab.

However, the history of maize bread and mustard greens, which are considered to be an integral part of Punjab’s culture, is said to be about 2,500 years old. It even has a mention in the Sushruta Samhita. Back then, mustard seeds and oil were used to cook maize bread and mustard greens, and the dish was served with desi ghee. It was used to enhance the flavour of the dish. Even today, people use butter or ghee to enhance the flavour of the popular Punjabi dish.

