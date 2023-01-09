Did You Know? Uday Chopra and Hrithik Roshan Had This Connection With SRK's Iconic ‘Darr’

‘Darr’ was a film that put Shah Rukh Khan’s career on the track to gain him the massive stardom that he enjoys today. Even though he played the role of a villain, that was one of the rare films in the history of Bollywood where a villain got more appreciation and sympathy from the viewer than the hero. Released in 1993, the Yash Chopra movie starred SRK as Rahul Mehra, Sunny Deol as Sunil Malhotra, and Juhi Chawla as ‘Kkkkkiran…’ But did you know that Uday Chopra and Hrithik Roshan had a huge connection to the romantic thriller and how!

A gist of an interview featuring Yash Chopra and his son Uday surfaced on the internet recently. In the video, Uday Chopra could be seen revealing some unknown facts about the ‘Darr‘ movie’s title and inspiration. Apparently, it was when he was watching a less-known movie called ‘Dead Calm’ (released in 1989) with Hrithik Roshan that they suggested Aditya Chopra watch the movie, which eventually led to the conceptualisation of ‘Darr’. Not just that, even the title of the film was taken from an amateur short film made by Hrithik himself.

In the video shared on Twitter, Uday could be heard saying, “Hrithik and me were seeing a movie once, a very less known movie called ‘Dead Calm’. We saw the video of the film and decided to make Adi (Aditya Chopra) see it. Just to show a very good film. Adi saw the film and he loved it instantly. That is the inspiration for ‘Darr’ that came about. In fact, the title Darr is the title that Hrithik had kept for a movie that he had actually made. An amateur film that he had shot. It was Hrithik’s title…". The film’s director and his father Yash pointed out, “I didn’t know this" to which the Dhoom actor replied, " When Adi decided on making this film, he told Hrithik that he will use this title because it suits the subject."

The original interview

Pretty interesting to know how something as normal as watching a movie together can lead to the inspiration for another blockbuster film. In fact, ‘Darr’ was not just a blockbuster at the box office but was even titled the third-highest-grossing film of the year 1993 in India and the highest-grossing Indian film of the year in the overseas market.

