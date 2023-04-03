DID's Aadhyayasree Upadhyay Grooves To Why This Kolaveri Di With Cabin Crew

Remember DID Li’l Master’s Aadhyayasree Upadhyay? The little girl who won the Internet with her adorable yet funny personality and her power-packed performances. Even though it has been almost a year since the fifth season of the show concluded with Aadhyayasree as the second runner-up, she continues to garner praise on social media for her Reels. A recent one shows her dancing with an airline crew on a flight. In the cute video, Aadhyayasree moves with utter grace as Dhanush’s Why This Kolaveri Di plays in the background. Meanwhile, three staff members try to join her but fail hilariously. However, they continue to cheer up the little dancer. What made Aadhyayasree’s performance more captivating was her uber-cool fashion. She chose a colorful t-shirt and purple trousers, which she paired with black sneakers. The funky layer was added with the inclusion of an oversized jumper and cap.

Check out the video here:

Not only did the dance performance fetch Aadhyayasree over 6.5 lakh views on Instagram but also a whole lot of love and praise. As soon as the video caught the attention of choreographer Remo D’Souza, he flooded the comment section with a string of red-heart emoticons. Joining the bandwagon were the people who supposedly joined her flight. A user wrote, “You’re the sweetest kid I’ve ever met. God bless you Aadhyayasree. Thank you for brightening up our day. Hope to see you again." Another commented, “Sweetest kid on board," one more joined, “Enjoyed traveling with you." Meanwhile, a user said, “You are so graceful."

Aadhyayasree Upadhyay auditioned for the fifth season of DID Li’L Master which began broadcasting in the month of March last year. Remo D’Souza, Sonali Bendre, and Mouni Roy featured in the reality show as judges, while it was Jay Bhanushali, who donned the cap of the host. The skipper panel included choreographer Vartika Jha, Vaibhav Ghuge, and Paul Marshal. Contestant Nabojit Narzary won the coveted title while Aadhyayasree emerged as the second runner-up. After the completion of the show, the little dancer continues to entertain fans via social media. She enjoyed a fan-following of over seven lakh people on Instagram.

