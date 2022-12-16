Differently-Abled Man in West Bengal Earns Living by Driving Tractor With His Legs

Sujit Dawn (37), a differently-abled man from Uchalan in West Bengal’s Burdwan district, has brought pride to his village with all his accomplishments. He was born without hands and despite the physical hardship, he drives a tractor with his legs. All of his daily pursuits are accomplished using his legs.

His mother faced much adverse ‘advice’ from people who told her not to raise Sujit after his birth. But she nurtured him with the utmost care. Sujit has completed the ITI course after passing his secondary and higher secondary exams.

Advertisement

After clearing ITI, Sujit went on to crack the DVC job test. His name also appears in the panel. However, in 2011, the changes in state politics turned the situation on its head. After that, he learned to drive a tractor from an acquaintance. Sujit currently earns his living from driving his tractor. He also helps with farming.

Sujit’s story is similar to Rajaiah’s, a 62-year-old visually-impaired man from Telangana who has been setting an example for people from all walks of life by repairing agriculture pump-set motors by climbing down wells in farmlands for the past 50 years. Rajaiah, a native of Manikyapur village in Bhimadevarapalli mandal of combined Karimnagar district, lost his eyesight after consuming some locally-made medicine when he was a child. At one point, his father even advised him to seek alms to eke out a livelihood.

Advertisement

Rajaiah did not listen. He perceived his impairment as a challenge and learnt the craft of repairing agriculture pump-set motors within a short time. Soon, he became popular as an agricultural motor mechanic in his native village as well as in the surrounding villages.

Read Rajaiah’s full story here.

He told News18 that with the help of the rope given to him by the farmers, he ventures into the well and repairs the motor at the spot.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here