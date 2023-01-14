'Dinner Joke But It's Undercooked': Trend Poking Fun at Various Jobs Takes Over Twitter

It’s getting increasingly difficult to keep track of what has suddenly been transformed into a joke and why. One day off from your favourite sites, and you’ll miss out on why a song lyric from the 90s is suddenly the most hilarious thing on the internet. However, one joke trend on Twitter is super easy to understand and fun to follow. The new favourite format for delivering witty one-liners on the microblogging site can best be described as the “I have a joke, but…" trend. It starts off with a person claiming they have a joke about something, typically a profession or field of study. They then tell you that they cannot crack the joke, the reason being something comically associated with the original subject of the quip. Tough to follow? Here’s a simple example: I have an economics joke, but it’s not in demand.

The trend originally started with people making one-liners, asking others to share a similar punchline of their own. Initially, one would take a screenshot of every joke in the chain, adding their own as a caption of the photo. However, with everyone jumping on the bandwagon, most Twitter users have dropped the screenshot idea and started using the quote tweet feature instead.

Advertisement

People are using this format to drop hilarious one-liners on all kinds of topics. From history to physics and from fashion to television, there is hardly a subject that social media users have not quipped on.

This simple quip on journalists is actually quite witty. Of course, you cannot publish something told to you off the record– even a joke!

Then there’s this pun on cracking the Common Admissions Test, and a joke, and the inability to do both. The lament of UPSC aspirants is summed up well in a similar one-liner.

Advertisement

We know these everyday finance jokes need no explanation.

Some users have levelled up the jokes by adding images into the one-liners. The trend has entered the multimedia phase now. We’ve got to say, the Hrithik Roshan meme from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is a masterpiece!

The trend has only gotten funnier since it first started off. Have you tried it already?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here