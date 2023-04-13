Dirty Makeup Brushes Have More Bacteria Than A Toilet Seat: Study

Makeup plays a huge part in boosting people’s confidence. It often helps people stand out from the crowd. A new study has revealed that unwashed makeup brushes carry more bacteria than a toilet seat. Clean the dirty makeup brushes, that is the motto of scientists now. The research was conducted by the cosmetic tools brand, Spectrum Collections. The brand saw researchers swabbing clean and unclean makeup brushes at the end of a two-week trial period. They also tested where the brushes were stored during the trial. The results were the common choices people opt for such as a bedroom vanity, a brush bag, a makeup bag, a bathroom holder and a drawer.

The team then compared the results to the swab of a toilet seat. The comparison revealed that no matter the storage place, unclean makeup brushes turned out to have either the same or a greater number of bacteria than the toilet seat.

According to a report by the New York Post, cosmetic scientist Carly Musleh told Spectrum Collections that makeup brushes can transfer bacteria, dead skin cells and oil from face to product. She informed me that although not all bacteria are harmful, repeatedly using dirty brushes could result in acne or other skin conditions.

Carly said, “Using dirty brushes could increase the risk of causing an imbalance in the healthy microbial community and lead to an increase in the number of pathogenic microbes, which could cause breakouts or more serious issues like impetigo or Staphylococcal (Staph) infections. To reduce the build-up of bacteria it is important to clean makeup brushes regularly."

The cosmetic tools brand also surveyed its customers and found that 40% of them cleaned their brushes biweekly, and 20% only washed them once in three months. Spectrum Collections co-founders Hannah and Sophie Pycroft said, “We’re all guilty of leaving it a bit too long." They insisted on washing makeup brushes at least once a week and said that most of us do not understand “the impact not cleaning our brushes can have on our skin."

