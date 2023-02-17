A section of Disney+ Hotstar users woke up to the news of the streaming site facing an outage since the morning. The technical error came at a crucial time when people were glued to their devices for the second Test between Australia and India in Delhi. Disney+ Hotstar owns the rights to stream the Border-Gavaskar trophy matches. Twitter users, who tried logging in to their accounts on Hotstar, were left disappointed and started sharing videos and pictures of the error message that popped up on their screens.

A couple of users, on a lighter note, started a meme fest on the microblogging site. Some tried to justify the site being down as Hotstar preventing its Indian audience from watching Australia’s batting performance. Taking a reference from Shah Rukh Khan and Zayed Khan’s 2004 film Main Hoon Na, a user aptly captioned this still: “Hotstar, when Australia is batting good against India. #hotstar #CricketTwitter #INDvsAUS."

“The whole website is down?" asked this user, while sharing a screenshot of his Hotstar page.

Another commented: “This is what is happening on my screen when I’m clicking on the Hotstar app."

Just like any other cricket fan curious for IND vs AUS match, this user tweeted: “Hotstar is not working on mobile, browser and on laptop…What is happening here on match day."

“Is it me or is the Hotstar app down? It keeps saying an error has occurred, anyone got a fix for it?" read another tweet by a user.

This user “uninstalled and then re-installed" the app. “Hotstar down kya? Thought it was a network problem. Uninstalled and then re-installed. Still not working. Anyone else facing this issue? #Hotstar #INDvsAUS," read the tweet.

Team India lead Australia 1-0 in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The Rohit Sharma-led side headed into the second game of the four-match series after thrashing Australia by an innings and 132 runs in the opening Test in Nagpur. India made one change. Shreyas Iyer made his return to the playing XI for the second Test match in Delhi. Iyer was selected in place of Suryakumar Yadav.

Australia made two changes to their playing XI. Batter Travis Head and spinner Matthew Kuhnemann are featuring in the second Test match in place of Matt Renshaw and Scott Boland.

Australia skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bat first in Delhi. India pacer Mohammad Shami picked up the first wicket of the match after dismissing David Warner in the 16th over. Marnus Labuschagne was next to depart for 18. Aswhin dismissed Steven Smith two balls later to gain an upper hand for Team India. Shami scalped his second wicket after dismissing Travis Head.

