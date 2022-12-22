Diver Bitten By Triggerfish Off The Coast Of Egypt, Finds The Incident Funny

Being chased by a fish with human-like teeth seems like a bad dream or a cartoon. But unfortunately, a diver in Egypt experienced it live and was bitten on the leg by a similar fish during a dive off the coast of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

The Alabama diver named Alex Pikul, 31, was on a three-week group scuba trip in September in Egypt when he swam over a nest of triggerfish eggs and veered off course due to a strong current.

Right then, a male triggerfish charged towards the group of divers and bit Pikul’s leg, leaving him in intense pain, grabbing his leg, the New York Post reported.

In a statement, Pikul said, “Maira [the owner of the diving company] was going first and all of a sudden, a triggerfish started chasing her and so I swam up and tried to shoo it away. It startled me and it certainly hurt but it didn’t break my skin or anything, so it wasn’t dangerous."

The triggerfish attack was captured on camera and Pikul was able to watch the ordeal happen on video. The Alabama resident, who has been diving since 2020, admitted that the incident looked funny. He said that he has seen triggerfish before but when he saw the video of it coming back, he found it “hilarious". He added, “You never really get that close of a shot of what their teeth look like."

He described the fish to have “a face only a mother could love," and said that the “goofy, ugly-looking fish" has human-like teeth. The triggerfish had such big teeth that they hardly fit in its mouth and Pikul said that they looked like the fish had “dentures or something."

Despite the fish biting Pikul during the dive, it remains his favourite and he doesn’t blame the fish as it was “simply defending its eggs."

