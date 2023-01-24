Is it easy to comment on people’s personal life and choices? Yes! But is it required? No! Indians tend to peek into someone else’s life even when we have no connection with it. Be it nagging a single middle-aged individual to get married or shaming a wedded person who decided to get a divorce, agony aunts can never stop making ‘judgy’ remarks on everything. But, a woman took a step forward in dealing with the stigma around divorce after she dealt with one in 2019. She even shared a social media post to celebrate her four years of freedom and called it her “divorce-sary".

Twitter user and copywriter, Shasvathi Siva posted a picture of herself sipping coffee on a lively ‘green’ background. “4 years of freedom, and not taking it for granted for a single day. Celebrating a divorce-versary today. Happy happies to me!!!," she wrote in the caption.

To give a bit of a background, Shasvathi shared a LinkedIn post to describe her ‘inspiring’ journey that began after she decided to bid adieu to her marriage in 2019. “Today, 4 years ago, I got divorced. I celebrate this day every year as my day of freedom and it’s really important to me that I acknowledge it every year. Not a day has gone by without feeling immense gratitude for life every day, these past 1460 days," she revealed on the platform. Shasvathi highlighted how going through a divorce helped her understand the deeply-ingrained stigma in the country and took it as her responsibility to shatter that.

She further added, “I spoke about it (divorce) online, got the conversation rolling, and to date, I’ve conducted over 75 support group video and in-person sessions, and currently running a Telegram support group of 500+ participants, actively benefitting from the space."

To date, Shasvathi has tried her best to discuss the issues that a woman or a ‘divorcee’ faces during the traumatic period while being judged by a society that doesn’t accept divorce as a respected choice. Describing her own experience, she came out to talk about how she didn’t okay with the point of being tagged as a ‘divorcee’ that kept reminding her of the not-so-acceptable decision that she took years ago. Today, Shasvathi runs an Instagram support group, #DivorceIsNormal for women who wish to talk about the challenges of being accepted as a ‘single woman’ and not a ‘divorcee’.

