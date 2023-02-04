American DJ Diplo was in India to perform at the first Asian edition of the global music festival Lollapalooza in Mumbai. But prepping for his performance wasn’t the first thing the DJ did after landing in the country. Instead, he decided to play cricket. Diplo shared a quirky reel giving fans a glimpse of his batting skills and the internet is loving it. Donning a plain t-shirt and comfy beige trousers, Diplo can be seen asking a person about how to play cricket. In the very next second, he enters a field holding a bat in his hand.

A kid bowled to the popular DJ who managed to tap and hit it to a good distance. Though it was a massive six or boundary, people in the background were spotted and cheering for the musician. “Landed in India and went straight to play cricket," he wrote while sharing the video. Take a look at it here:

With over eight lakh views and more than fifty thousand likes on Instagram, the fun reel has impressed a barrage of fans and celebs alike. While Rajakumari and Arjun Kanungo appreciated his effort, a string of fans also joined the bandwagon. A user wrote, “Big Shane Warne energy," another added, “Never underestimate the kid." One more joined, “This man doesn’t sit still."

Meanwhile, a user commented, “Diplo is a lifestyle."

But what stole the limelight in the comment section is when Diplo openly challenged Pathaan superstar Shah Rukh Khan for a game of cricket. As the prize for winning, the DJ wish wanted to do a cameo in one of SRK’s next films. “I challenge Shah Rukh Khan to a game of cricket. if I win I get a cameo in your next movie," wrote Dilpo in the comment section.

After the cricket reel, Diplo also shared an emotional tribute to India alongside a throwback photo of himself from his struggling days. The artist recalled leaving his country behind and travelling to Delhi to discover and learn new music. He reminisced about surviving only a few dollars and eating street food regularly as he dreamed of achieving something big in the field of music. Now, when he got invited to Lollapalooza, it became a ‘humbling’ experience for him.

“The feeling to be invited back to India every few years to perform is so humbling and a blessing because if it wasn’t for my trial by fire as a young man in India. I wouldn’t be the artist and man I am today," he stated.

During the music fest, Diplo created a massive buzz by closing his performance in an Aishwarya Rai t-shirt.

