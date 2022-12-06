DJ Khaled Gets a Haircut In Middle of a Desert, Video Goes Viral

DJ Khaled just got a haircut somewhere in the middle of a desert and he has become the first person to do so. The artist is known for pulling out some very crazy stunts and this one just adds to the list. In the video, he can be seen sitting in the middle as a barber is giving him a haircut. He can be seen panning the front camera to show people around the desert. “DJ Khaled the first to get a haircut in the middle of the desert," read the caption.

The video begins with Khaled sitting in middle of a desert and the barber doing his job right next to him. As the video proceeds, Khaled pans his camera. He then delivers his new signature motto, “God did," before signing off. Have a look:

Advertisement

Since uploaded, the video has gathered 613K views. “I am not impressed with the shape of the haircut.. I think he needs ANOTHER ONE!" wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “The Egyptians did it first."

Meanwhile, earlier, Khaled’s son was in headlines for his lavish lifestyle. Asahd Khaled is not like most kids, as his father is famous producer/life coach DJ Khaled, and that comes with all sorts of benefits. Asahd has had cameras flashing in his direction literally since his birth, which was captured live on his father’s iconic Snapchat page.

Asahd is spotted decked up in Gucci suits with a burgeoning swag. Even when confronted with the paparazzi, Asahd is cool as a cucumber. Remember the time when DJ Khaled hit the Grammy red carpet with the best date possible: his son!

Advertisement

Also, Asahd was already an executive producer at 4-months! Between naps and diaper changes, he began ‘working’ as the executive producer of DJ Khaled’s tenth studio album ‘grateful’. According to the famed DJ/producer, it was a yes to the beats and music when Asahd grinned merrily.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here