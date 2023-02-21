The hair samples of former US presidents would soon be sent into space. The announcement was made on President’s Day, which is celebrated on the third Monday of February every year in the United States. This year, President’s Day was marked on February 20. The announcement was made by Celestis, a Texas-based company reportedly known to specialize in space burials. The hair samples included in the tribute belong to George Washington, Dwight D Eisenhower, Ronald Reagan, and John F Kennedy. Scheduled to take place later this year, the company claimed that will send the ‘authenticated DNA’ of former presidents into space through a rocket.

The rocket used for the mission is reported to be a United Launch Alliance (ULA) creation. Besides the former presidents, the mission will also include the cremated remains of Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry along with other cast members from the popular television series. Seemingly, the DNA samples of the four presidents were gifted to the organization by an anonymous donor. The authenticity of the remains was verified using certificates of authenticity that were sent with the samples.

In a statement released by Celestic, the company revealed, “These hair samples have been in a climate-controlled facility for several years in preparation for this mission."

Charles Chafer, the CEO and co-founder of the firm added that the DNA of these American icons will mark the beginning of future human missions in space and also serve as a significant historical record of man’s exploration of the outside space.

“By adding the DNA of these American icons to Enterprise, we establish a precursor for future human missions, and add to the historical record of human exploration of deep space," he said.

The CEO of ULA rocket, Tory Bruno, in a statement expressed that it calls for tremendous honour to work with Celestis for launching “these four esteemed US presidents on our Vulcan launch vehicle." The rocket will seemingly take off from Cape Canaveral in Florida along with two deployed satellites.

These space burials aren’t only organized for celebrities but anyone can opt for them. Notably, Celestial charges a whopping $4,995 (over Rs 4 lakh) to launch cremated remains into the Earth’s orbit, the rate increases if the remains have to be dispersed in deep space beyond the moon.

