There are probably more lemons in a refrigerator door in Indian households than in a lemonade, though most of them are half-cut never to be used again. Do you also have the same thing occurring at your place? A Desi user recently took to social media to enquire about the same with a tweet that read, “Do refrigerator doors in all Indian houses have a half lemon & half tomato lying in the space adjacent to the egg tray?" This made Indians resonate with him in all senses, prompting them to list more items that are a must-find in a brown household’s fridge door.

Taking to Twitter, a user named Sandeep Thapar posted this query while stating that he also has some oregano and chilli flakes sachets, that come for ‘free’ with a pizza, dumped in the fridge’s side door. His list kept getting bigger and wider in the comment section as users kept sharing about different kinds of things that one can find in a typical Indian fridge. From cheese slices, half-sliced onions, garlic pieces, chutney packets, ketchup sachets, to eyedrops and even ‘pudin hara’ (a medicinal liquid used for curing gas, acidity, stomach ache, etc.), users noted the common consumables that fit in this scenario of a Desi abode.

Advertisement

Advertisement

No doubt, users found the tweet too relatable to be missed with some calling it a ‘beauty’ and ‘highlight’ of an ‘Indianised’ fridge. “Are you explaining state of my fridge, Sir… It’s like true item wise and sequence wise," mentioned a user while another one commented, “Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki (Tale of every house)".

One such user also asked if this is a ‘genetic’ Indian thing that we’ve acquired over time and another comment that read, “Proof that you are an Indian" probably summed up the claim. In a true sense, Indians always prove to be beyond the usual with their resourcefulness, frugality, and ‘Jugaadu’ attitude perfectly defining their Desiness!

So, what is your addition to the list?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here