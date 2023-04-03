'Do Shaadi Karenge': Bride Demands To Marry Her Lover Right After Wedding

A newlywed bride is demanding permission to get married to her lover. The woman in question reached a police station supposedly right after tying the knot as she appears to be dressed in her bridal avatar. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media, and it captures the woman in a distressed state, creating a ruckus in the presence of multiple police officers. “Do shaadi karenge, do shaadi karenge (I want to be married twice)," the bride screams as she sends a bunch of papers flying in a fit of rage.

It looks like the bride tries to confront someone when she is tackled by two lady officers. The woman then smashes a phone on the ground, while being held down to prevent her from launching any form of physical confrontation or attack. However, the woman doesn’t budge and still tries to push away a cop, who removes herself from the situation by walking away. Meanwhile, the other lady cop continues to hold and escort her away from the crowd. But the bride is hell-bent on sticking to her demand as he says again, “Do shaadi karenge" before the video comes to an end. Take a look at the video here:

The incident has left the internet divided, while a section has theorized that the woman might have been forced to marry another, many have condemned the woman’s behaviour. A user commented, “I don’t know why people/family members are hell-bent on getting their kids married to the person of their choice. Brings ruin to all three parties involved: their son/daughter, their spouse, and their ex-lover."

Another agreed, “It’s a very sad video, the girl is clearly in distress and going through a nervous breakdown and we have no clue under what circumstances she was ‘forced’ to get married. I am amazed to see people making fun of this and taking cheap potshots. But again being cheap is pretty cheap!"

A user blamed the bride for not creating this drama before she was married off, “Bad timing. If she would have done all this drama before marriage, hopefully, 3 lives would be saved."

One more who felt bad for the husband urged the groom’s family to file a fraud case against the bride’s family, “The man should file a case of fraud against the parents of the girl and demand compensation!"

Meanwhile, several users were reminded of Manjulika from Bhool Bhuliyaa.

The video has been viewed by more than 1.6 lakh people on Twitter. The location where the incident occurred is yet unknown.

